Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Hospitalizations at Sanford Bemidji Reach All-Time High

Betsy Melin — Oct. 8 2020

There has been a spike of COVID-19 cases in Beltrami County in the weeks following Labor Day. Currently, there are more cases for young people but hospitalizations for the elderly are on the rise.

The all-time peak in cases was the week of September 23rd through the 30th. The number of hospitalizations continue to grow in the county. All patients needing hospitalizations are over 60 years old and most have co-morbid conditions.

In response to the influx of patients, the COVID-19 unit at Sanford Health has expanded to a capacity of 34 beds, with plans in place should the need arise to expand further.

Betsy Melin

