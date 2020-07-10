COVID-19 Deaths Remain Low in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

There were five new COVID-19 related deaths reported today by the Minnesota Department of Health. This matches the number of new deaths from yesterday.

The death toll is now 1,495, and while that number is increasing, daily data shows that the rate of death has been lower in the month of July compared to data in March.

Of the 1,495 dead, 1,166 resided in long term care facilities. Representing 78% of the deaths in Minnesota.

With 609 newly reported cases, the total number of cumulative cases so far is 40,767 with 35,442 patients no longer needing isolation.

Out of the 4,329 patients who have needed hospitalization so far, 227 are currently hospitalized, which is down 24 from yesterday. But those hospitalized in the ICU raised 8 patients yesterday to sit now at 124.

New cases in the Lakeland viewing area are as follows:

Beltrami County – 2

Roseau County – 2

