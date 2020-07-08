COVID-19 Cumulative Cases Total Almost At 40,000

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 463 new confirmed COVID-19 cases bringing the states cumulative total to almost 40,000.

We are now seeing a rapid increase in cases in the Bemidji area but the states report only shows one new case for yesterdays data. Crow Wing and Itasca county also have one new reported case.

There have been eight COVID-19 related deaths, which none are in the Lakeland Viewing area. Out of the eight deaths, five are from long-term care or assisted living facilities. The death toll now sits at 1,485.

There are 265 patients needing hospitalization and 122 hospitalized in ICU.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today