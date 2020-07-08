Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Cumulative Cases Total Almost At 40,000

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 8 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 463 new confirmed COVID-19 cases bringing the states cumulative total to almost 40,000.

We are now seeing a rapid increase in cases in the Bemidji area but the states report only shows one new case for yesterdays data. Crow Wing and Itasca county also have one new reported case.

There have been eight COVID-19 related deaths, which none are in the Lakeland Viewing area. Out of the eight deaths, five are from long-term care or assisted living facilities. The death toll now sits at 1,485.

There are 265 patients needing hospitalization and 122 hospitalized in ICU.

 

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Sanford Health Predicts Spike of COVID-19 Cases in the Fall

Beltrami County Reports “Pop” in Cases of COVID-19

Red Lake Nation Easing Some Restrictions Enacted Under Medical Martial Law

Leech Lake Tribal College Going Mainly Online For 2020 Fall Semester

Latest Stories

Rec On The Go Adds Bonus Boxes for Parks and Rec Month

Posted on Jul. 8 2020

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services To Allow Appointment Scheduling

Posted on Jul. 8 2020

Lois Riess, Extradited Back to MN, Pleads Not Guilty in Husband's Death

Posted on Jul. 8 2020

BSU Fall Athletic Schedules Adjusted Due to COVID-19

Posted on Jul. 8 2020

Sanford Health Predicts Spike of COVID-19 Cases in the Fall

Posted on Jul. 8 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.