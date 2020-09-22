COVID-19 Cluster Forces Brainerd High School to Distance Learning
Classes are canceled at Brainerd High School tomorrow due to what school officials are calling a proven and growing cluster of COVID-19 cases within the school’s students.
On Thursday, high school classes will be reset to a distance learning model for two weeks. During the two-week reset, there will be no high school athletic practices or competitions. Students are scheduled to return to the hybrid model with B-group students in classes on Thursday, October 8th.
