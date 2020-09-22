Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Cluster Forces Brainerd High School to Distance Learning

Lakeland News — Sep. 22 2020

Classes are canceled at Brainerd High School tomorrow due to what school officials are calling a proven and growing cluster of COVID-19 cases within the school’s students.

On Thursday, high school classes will be reset to a distance learning model for two weeks. During the two-week reset, there will be no high school athletic practices or competitions. Students are scheduled to return to the hybrid model with B-group students in classes on Thursday, October 8th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Hubbard County Reports First COVID-19 Death

10 New COVID-19 Deaths in Minnesota Tuesday

Two Brainerd Elementary Students Test Positive for COVID-19

CDC Removes Guidance on Airborne COVID-19 Transmission

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.