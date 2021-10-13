Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Cases Rise in Beltrami County, Resulting in Fewer Hospital Beds

Emma HudziakOct. 12 2021

Though for some people it has seemed like things were just starting to calm down with COVID-19, it has been the opposite. At the Bemidji City Council meeting on October 4, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota and Beltrami County Public Health officials notified local leaders about the rise in coronavirus numbers and encouraged residents to get vaccinated.

Fortunately, Dr. David Wilcox of Sanford Health in Bemidji says that they’re seeing fewer hospitalizations because of vaccinations for the highest risk patients. But the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 has taken all of the excess capacity out of Sanford’s health care system. Many other patients that are experiencing health concerns and issues that need emergency medical attention are not able to receive the care they require.

Sanford Health has COVID-19 vaccinations available by appointment. Appointments can be made by going to My Sanford Chart or by calling 877-701-0779.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Next on FDA’s Agenda: Booster Shots of Moderna, J&J Vaccines

7,942 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

3,223 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Minnesota Care Homes Struggle with Record Staff Shortages

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.