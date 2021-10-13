COVID-19 Cases Rise in Beltrami County, Resulting in Fewer Hospital Beds

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Though for some people it has seemed like things were just starting to calm down with COVID-19, it has been the opposite. At the Bemidji City Council meeting on October 4, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota and Beltrami County Public Health officials notified local leaders about the rise in coronavirus numbers and encouraged residents to get vaccinated.

Fortunately, Dr. David Wilcox of Sanford Health in Bemidji says that they’re seeing fewer hospitalizations because of vaccinations for the highest risk patients. But the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 has taken all of the excess capacity out of Sanford’s health care system. Many other patients that are experiencing health concerns and issues that need emergency medical attention are not able to receive the care they require.

Sanford Health has COVID-19 vaccinations available by appointment. Appointments can be made by going to My Sanford Chart or by calling 877-701-0779.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today