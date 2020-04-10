Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Cases Increasing In The State, 7 New Reported Deaths

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 10 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported seven new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, raising the state total to 57 people who have succumbed to coronavirus complications.

Health officials also said 94 additional people have tested positive since Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,336.

The largest group demographically of positive tests are in the age range of 20 to 44. The state says 52% are female and 48% are male.

The state health lab and private labs have run nearly 33,900 tests in Minnesota so far. There are 143 coronavirus patients who are hospitalized as of Friday, including 64 people in the intensive care unit.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

