COVID-19 Cases in Northern Minnesota Continue to Rise

Roughly one-third of the total COVID-19 cases for Beltrami County have been reported in the last two weeks. Today, Sanford Health in Bemidji had a record number of positive COVID-19 cases at 102.

COVID-19 has been on the rise in northern Minnesota, and community spread has lead to a quick uptick in cases and hospitalizations in the area. The current number of hospitalizations is much greater than the number even from last month.

The current COVID-19 unit can hold 33 patients, which they are increasing to 45 in the coming weeks. Many of the new cases are related to community spread. The current positivity rate at Sanford Health is at 24%, and Sanford Health is working on outpatient options to not overwhelm the hospital.

With the holidays coming up, in order for hospitals to not get overwhelmed, it’s important for people to be mindful of COVID-19 restrictions.

Another important tool is being tested when needed, but tests aren’t always available at every location. However, the state has begun a program for every Minnesotan to get tested who wants one with an at-home saliva test. Results from the at-home test are expected to take 4-5 days.

Sanford Health has set up a hotline number for those who are unsure if they need a test. If you have symptoms or an exposure, you are asked to call for a recommendation at 218-333-2000.

