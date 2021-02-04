COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Decrease in Beltrami County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have significantly decreased in the area over the last few months. Health professionals say this is due to a variety of factors including vaccinations, but they say just because numbers are decreasing doesn’t mean it’s time to stop taking precautions.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were on the rise for most of last year, reaching their peak in Bemidji towards the end of 2020. In mid-November, Sanford Health was seeing a high of 57 positive cases each day and testing over 300 people a day. The downturn in cases is partially due to vaccinations starting, but health officials also cite other contributing factors such as masking and social distancing as well as limiting big social gatherings.

Vaccinations in the area have increased since they began in mid-December. But the state has limited the supply of doses available to health care systems and the county. The vaccine is being distributed both by Sanford Health and by Beltrami County.

The county vaccinated over 900 people last week at the Sanford Center. Although COVID-19 case numbers look good now, health officials warn there could still be a rise in cases.

Health officials emphasize that in the meantime that it is important to continue with preventative measures including hand washing and wearing masks. They estimate herd immunity could be reached by August of this year. Sanford Health is also offering antibody treatments to those who do become ill with COVID-19 to help fight against the disease.

