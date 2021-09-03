COVID-19 Case Rates Around Beltrami County Matching Those from Last October
COVID-19 case rates in the Beltrami County area are matching what they were in last October. A Sanford Health model predicts the current spike will peak at the end of September.
Currently, there are 14 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 12 of those were unvaccinated. Throughout the state, 94% of ICUs are full due to non-COVID patients as well as coronavirus cases. Medical professionals are hoping to help prevent a larger spike in the upcoming months.
Anyone interested in a COVID-19 vaccination can call (877) 701-0779.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.