Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Case Growth and Hospitalization Levels Remain a Concern

Lakeland News — Dec. 9 2020

Minnesota health officials say they’re grateful that the spread of the coronavirus appears to have stabilized in recent days, but cautioned Wednesday that case growth and hospitalization levels remain worryingly high.

Officials say it’s still not clear two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday whether the state dodged a feared spike in cases from travel and gatherings.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Walz Calls for Special Session to Pass COVID-19 Relief Package

Holly Days Bingo is Back to Help Support Crosslake Businesses

Paul Bunyan’s Christmas Tree Lights Up Bemidji

Buy Local-Give Local Bemidji Event Raises $2,500 for Community Organizations

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.