COVID-19 Case Growth and Hospitalization Levels Remain a Concern

Minnesota health officials say they’re grateful that the spread of the coronavirus appears to have stabilized in recent days, but cautioned Wednesday that case growth and hospitalization levels remain worryingly high.

Officials say it’s still not clear two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday whether the state dodged a feared spike in cases from travel and gatherings.

