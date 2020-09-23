Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Case at Bemidji High School

Dennis WeimannSep. 23 2020

A member of the Bemidji High School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Tim Lutz released the news on Tuesday in a letter to families, students, and staff. Lutz says the person’s exposure dates were September 15th and the morning of September 17th. He says the school district has worked with health officials to identify those who had close contact with the case, and have communicated with them individually.

Lutz says in the letter that the risk of exposure for other individuals in the building on those dates is no greater than the risk of contracting the virus in the general community. He says that if you have not been contacted, you and your child or children are not considered to be at higher risk.

Because of privacy reasons, details about the status of the individual cannot be shared. At this time, Lutz says the student is not in school.

School officials have taken action to clean and sanitize the facility and are working closely with health officials to monitor the situation.

By — Dennis Weimann

News Director/Anchor of Lakeland News.

