Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Business Relief Breakdown

Nick UrsiniDec. 16 2020

The Minnesota Legislature recently passed a new 88 million dollar relief package to help businesses impacted by COVID-19.

According to the press release businesses who will receive some relief are:

  • Bars
  • Restaurants
  • Bowling Alleys
  • Breweries
  • Coffee Shops
  • Some Fitness Centers (The release states only fitness centers that have seen at least a 30% drop in sales revenue from 2019)

“I know this is a very difficult time for our region’s small business community,” Executive Director of Greater Bemidji Dave Hengel said. “A rising stock market and increasing retail sales are not a good indicator of the affect the pandemic has had for many hospitality and small businesses.”

Checks will range from 10,000 to 45,000 thousand dollars depending on the number of employees will be sent automatically to those businesses by the end of December or early January according to the release.

The release also states a smaller 14 million pot of funding will be spread out among 146 movie theaters across the state and regional convention centers, which must apply for relief through the Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The largest portion of funding in the relief package ($114.8 million) will go directly to Minnesota’s 87 counties, which will decide on the businesses in their communities that are deserving of relief and might have been missed in the first round of funding.

Including:

  • Hotels
  • Music venues
  • Non-profits
  • Restaurants

A set of fees that affect bars, restaurants, distilleries and breweries will also be waived or refunded.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

COVID-19 Relief Package Passes Minnesota Legislature

Nearly $6 Million in CARES Act Funds Given in Crow Wing County

New COVID-19 Testing Site to Open in Brainerd

Brainerd Allowing Exemptions for New Trash Pickup Rule

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.