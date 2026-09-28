Courts and Confusion: Election Leaders in Minnesota Clear the Air

By Mike Moen, Minnesota News Connection

As Minnesotans prepare to vote this fall, some are second-guessing how the midterms will play out. Local election leaders are monitoring how voters might adjust their plans amid national court battles and sagging public confidence about their ballot being counted.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently blocked the Trump administration from requiring the Postal Service to add restrictions for processing mail-in ballots. Despite the outcome, a new poll this month found just 49% of Americans expect a free and fair midterm election.

Katy Johnson, elections specialist for Itasca County, said the August primary offered clues about how voters are responding to federal actions.

“We saw, I would say, at least a 75% increase of people coming into the courthouse to physically drop off their ballots rather than send them through the mail,” Johnson reported.

Johnson echoed colleagues who said unless voters hear an announcement from the Minnesota Secretary of State, voting by mail is still a viable option.

The September confidence poll was from the Center for Transparent and Trusted Elections at the University of California-San Diego. Separate new polling from NPR, PBS News and Marist suggested voters still widely trust state and local election leadership but there is declining faith in the Postal Service to deliver mail-in ballots on time.

David Teigland, city clerk of Eden Prairie, agreed there appears to be a greater sense of confusion this election cycle, with questions from voters about any abrupt changes. He believes if there is lingering doubt in the back of your mind, you cannot go wrong by being proactive.

“The earlier you can make a voting plan, the better, whether that’s getting your ballot in the mail or by coming in to vote absentee in person or doing it on Election Day,” Teigland urged. “I would certainly advocate [for] that for all Minnesota voters.”

The confidence and confusion woes follow reports from voter outreach groups who said they were struggling financially leading up to the midterms, creating concern there would not be as much education about needs, like making sure your registration is up-to-date. The worries are primarily felt by groups serving minority populations and rural areas.