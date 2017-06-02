Court Denies Motion to Suppress Evidence In The Death Of A Hibbing Man
A motion filed to dismiss an indictment and to suppress evidence in the murder of a Hibbing man has been denied in Itasca County Court.
Joseph Christen Thoresen, 35, and his girl friend Kayleen Danielle Greniger, 22, of Grand Rapids were charged with two counts of murder in both the first and second degrees.
The indictments are based on the allegations that Thoresen and Greniger assaulted David Haiman, 20, of Hibbing at their apartment, kidnapped, and assaulted Haiman with a baseball bat, knives and a machete which lead to Haiman’s death.
Greniger previously entered a guilty plea to one count of Murder in the Second Degree and is awaiting a sentencing hearing.
Thoresen’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 11 with a trial date set to begin August 14.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More
Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More
That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More
Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More