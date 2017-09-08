DONATE

Court Appearance Waived For Man Who Struck Bemidji School Bus

Josh Peterson
Sep. 8 2017
The driver of a car that hit a Bemidji school bus last May now has a tentative sentencing date set in Beltrami County District Court.

Thomas Lee Nielsen, 29, of Chattanooga, TN waived his court appearance for Friday, September 8, but will be required to appear in person during his sentencing.

A plea petition is currently being worked on and once the court signs it the official sentencing date will be scheduled.

Nielsen was cited for careless driving back in May when Nielsen allegedly drove through a stop sign and struck a Bemidji School Bus, causing it to lose control and roll on its side in the ditch, causing multiple injuries.

Nielsen’s tentative sentencing date has been set for November 17th at 3:00pm.

