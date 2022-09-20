Lakeland PBS

Court Affirms Fines Against MN Bars That Violated Mask Mandate

Lakeland News — Sep. 20 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota appeals court panel has sided with the state health department over fines against bars that violated emergency safety orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The three judges, in a ruling issued Monday, affirmed the health department’s authority to suspend the bars’ license and levy fines.

The operators of two of the many bars that violated Gov. Tim Walz’s face mask mandate had appealed health officials’ actions against them.

The health department issued a $10,000 fine and a 30-day license suspension against Norm’s Wayside in Buffalo and its operator, Norm Sugden, for repeatedly ignoring the order.

For Kevin McColluch and Mission Tavern in Merrifield, the health department let an administrative law judge decide the penalty, which was a 20-day license suspension and a $5,000 fine, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

The bar operators acknowledged they ignored the governor’s orders, arguing the mandate was unconstitutional because it lacked a rational basis. They also challenged the health department’s authority to enforce the orders.

The bar operators’ attorney, Richard Dahl, said the appeals court ruling doesn’t settle the matter.

“We’re going to sue them in federal court after we get done. I may even sue some judges. This is the beginning of this war,” he said.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Crosslake Holds Town Meeting on Future City Developments

Feds: 47 Exploited Pandemic to Steal $250M from Food Program

Lowell Elementary in Brainerd Named as National Blue Ribbon School

Starry Stonewort Confirmed in Thunder Lake in Cass County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.