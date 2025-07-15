Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Jul 16, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger
Completed Renovations to Cragun’s Legacy Courses Unveiled
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Sports
Grand Rapids’ Casey, Brainerd’s Stengrim Sign with Medicine Hat
Sports
2025-26 Bemidji State Hockey Tickets Set to Go on Sale
Sports
BSU Volleyball Hires Hanhi Johnson as Assistant Coach
Sports
Bemidji Speedway Results from July 13, 2025
Scroll To Top