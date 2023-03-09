Lakeland PBS

Couple from East Gull Lake Die After North Carolina Deputy’s Vehicle Hits Truck

Lakeland News — Mar. 9 2023

A couple from East Gull Lake died last week after a North Carolina deputy’s vehicle collided with their truck.

65-year-old Brian Finch and 64-year-old Patricia Finch died on Friday following the crash in the town of Spring Lake, which is located about 10 miles northwest of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The North Carolina State Patrol says the deputy was involved in a pursuit when they hit the Finches’ truck, which was turning at an intersection. The deputy was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Lakes Area Rescue Looking for Volunteers, Equipment Donations as They Expand Services

1 Dead After Snowmobile Collides with Trail Groomer Near Grand Rapids

48-Year-Old Perham Woman Found Dead in Deerwood

Beltrami Co. Officers Recover Stolen Snowmobile Following Fatal Crash

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.