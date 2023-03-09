Couple from East Gull Lake Die After North Carolina Deputy’s Vehicle Hits Truck

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A couple from East Gull Lake died last week after a North Carolina deputy’s vehicle collided with their truck.

65-year-old Brian Finch and 64-year-old Patricia Finch died on Friday following the crash in the town of Spring Lake, which is located about 10 miles northwest of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The North Carolina State Patrol says the deputy was involved in a pursuit when they hit the Finches’ truck, which was turning at an intersection. The deputy was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

