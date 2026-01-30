Couple From Cass Lake Killed in Train/Vehicle Collision

A Cass Lake man and his wife died last Friday morning when the SUV they were in was struck by a train.

The crash happened about five miles southwest of Cass Lake at a railroad crossing on County Road 101 in Farden Township.

According to a press release from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Douglas Stewart was driving the vehicle southbound and his wife, 42-year-old Tiffany Stewart, was a passenger. The investigation into the crash showed the Stewarts’ SUV stopped at the stop sign for the railroad crossing, then proceeded to cross the tracks and was hit by the train, which was traveling westbound.

The train conductor, 36-year-old Lee Silcox of Kempton, North Dakota, called 911 to report the crash. The press release on the crash did not list any injuries for Silcox.