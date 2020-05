Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County officials announced the closure of County Road 149 for Tuesday, May 19th and Wednesday, May 20th for a culvert replacement.

Work will take place approximately ¼ mile south of CR 139. Please

plan alternate routes near this area.

