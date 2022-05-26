Lakeland PBS

County Opens AIS Decontamination Stations

Hanky HazeltonMay. 26 2022

The Aquatic Invasive Species decontamination stations are open for the season. This Friday, May 27th, Crow Wing County will help stop the spread of AIS. The facility off Highway 3 at 13870 Whipple Drive, has a permanent decontamination
unit located at the Cross lake Maintenance Facility. With a full crew, they are staffed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

With priority given to boaters who have been referred to decontamination by watercraft inspectors or law enforcement. They will be referred for decontamination when AIS or other unknown items or materials are discovered. Under DNR guidelines, If a boaters watercraft has been in the water for more than 24 hours, the watercraft will be transported to a new body of water within 24.

The process for decontamination consists of a very high-pressure spray to remove material from boats, motors, trailers, and personal gear. It also uses a hot water rinse to kill zebra mussels attached to the boats outer surface.

Crow Wing County Business Manager Jessica Shea stated. ““The decontamination stations provide a useful service to boaters. The entire process takes a short time and is a valuable tool for limiting the spread of AIS in our lakes and rivers,”

A mobile decontamination unit will be located at different public accesses throughout the county. It will be open and fully staffed, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. To get the location of our mobile until call (218) 824-1055 or text CWCDECON to 1-833-258-7509.

 

