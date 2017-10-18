County Commissioners Raise Questions About Eelpout Festival Move To Bemidji

For many, it was their first opportunity to hear any details on the proposed move of the International Eelpout Festival from Walker to Bemidji. After a quick briefing to Beltrami County Commissioners on the public gathering permit application, many questions were raised as to why, how, and what it would cost to hold the annual festival on Lake Bemidji. Until now, little information has been made available, but with time running out, some county commissioners are left feeling uncomfortable.

For some of those who were in attendance, questions surrounding the event remained ranging from the event itself to the expense of overtime for law enforcement.

International Eelpout Festival organizer Jared Olson stepped forward to answer many of the questions that were raised. Olson says that after two years of ongoing issues with Cass County, the festival is ready for a change of venue, and credits Bemidji’s infastructure as one of its many highlights.

If the permit is granted and the festival moves to Bemidji, organizers understand it will be a difficult change for the City of Walker.