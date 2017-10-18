DONATE

LPTV NEWS

County Commissioners Raise Questions About Eelpout Festival Move To Bemidji

Josh Peterson
Oct. 17 2017
Leave a Comment

For many, it was their first opportunity to hear any details on the proposed move of the International Eelpout Festival from Walker to Bemidji. After a quick briefing to Beltrami County Commissioners on the public gathering permit application, many questions were raised as to why, how, and what it would cost to hold the annual festival on Lake Bemidji. Until now, little information has been made available, but with time running out, some county commissioners are left feeling uncomfortable.

For some of those who were in attendance, questions surrounding the event remained ranging from the event itself to the expense of overtime for law enforcement.

International Eelpout Festival organizer Jared Olson stepped forward to answer many of the questions that were raised. Olson says that after two years of ongoing issues with Cass County, the festival is ready for a change of venue, and credits Bemidji’s infastructure as one of its many highlights.

If the permit is granted and the festival moves to Bemidji, organizers understand it will be a difficult change for the City of Walker.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

International Eelpout Festival Organizers Release Statement

Eelpout Festival Considering Move To Bemidji

Division Street To Close For Roundabout Construction

Deer River Man Charged With Sex Crime

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Cindy said

I think the school board made the right decision...it says simply...we don't do... Read More

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Holds Public Hearing For Line 3 Replacement Project

It didn’t matter if you’re for or against the Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Project – everyone received three minutes to share their stance
Posted on Oct. 17 2017

Latest Stories

Bemidji Holds Public Hearing For Line 3 Replacement Project

Posted on Oct. 17 2017

State Chemical Assessment Training Takes Place At Camp Ripley

Posted on Oct. 17 2017

Governor Says Minnesota Will Offer Modest Bid To Amazon

Posted on Oct. 17 2017

Brainerd Area Woman Dies In Wisconsin ATV Crash

Posted on Oct. 17 2017

Northwoods Adventure: Disabled Deer Hunt

Posted on Oct. 17 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.