Lakeland PBS

Country Sunshine Farm in Brainerd Offers Market for Pumpkins, Other Fall Fun

Lakeland News — Oct. 21 2022

With Halloween right around the corner, it’s a good time to pick out pumpkins. One Brainerd farm is hosting a fall market as a fun family activity.

The Fall Farm Market at Country Sunshine Farm gives people a chance to pick out a pumpkins of all shapes and sizes and from somewhere other than a grocery shore. There are also mini gourds and hand-picked honeycrisp apples, along with different fall planters to set the fall scene.

We are unique in that it’s a farm, so you have an on-the-farm experience,” said Veronica Geisenhof, Country Sunshine owner. “All the pumpkins, apples, gourds, everything is grown here. We also have cornstalk bunches and straw bales that were grown here, and so, you’re going to see where it was all produced and animals as well, so it’s a unique experience to come, bring the kids.”

The market is open through Halloween on Fridays and Saturday. More information can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Fall Festival Days in Nisswa

Brainerd Football’s Conner Erickson Supported by Community Through Recovery

In Focus: Brainerd Man Makes Pottery As a One-Person Operation

Northland Arboretum Ready to Thrill and Chill with Annual Haunted Trail

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.