Country Sunshine Farm in Brainerd Offers Market for Pumpkins, Other Fall Fun

With Halloween right around the corner, it’s a good time to pick out pumpkins. One Brainerd farm is hosting a fall market as a fun family activity.

The Fall Farm Market at Country Sunshine Farm gives people a chance to pick out a pumpkins of all shapes and sizes and from somewhere other than a grocery shore. There are also mini gourds and hand-picked honeycrisp apples, along with different fall planters to set the fall scene.

We are unique in that it’s a farm, so you have an on-the-farm experience,” said Veronica Geisenhof, Country Sunshine owner. “All the pumpkins, apples, gourds, everything is grown here. We also have cornstalk bunches and straw bales that were grown here, and so, you’re going to see where it was all produced and animals as well, so it’s a unique experience to come, bring the kids.”

The market is open through Halloween on Fridays and Saturday. More information can be found on their website.

