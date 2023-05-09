Country Sunshine Farm in Brainerd Growing More Than Flowers

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Country Sunshine owner and manager Veronica Geisenhof was raised on a farm in the rural part of Brainerd. She loved growing plants and flowers, and she would get the opportunity to do just that at the farm she grew up on. Soon after marrying high school sweetheart Wade, they grew their family and had their first daughter Felicity, followed shortly after by daughter Kenzie.

Veronica was living her dream of running a business and being a mom. But then, on May 9th, 2019, tragedy struck – Kenzie passed away. It’s something Veronica says she will carry with her forever.

“It was extremely hard because she was a healthy little girl, and it was a home accident,” said Veronica.

She now feels the loss helped her put things into perspective and that she no longer takes a single day for granted.

Where there is death, there is also life. The very next year, Veronica and Wade welcomed daughter Emma into the world and then their fourth daughter Ellie, who just happened to be born one day before the anniversary of Kenzie’s passing. It also happened to be Mother’s Day.

Ellie’s name means light and for Veronica, it felt like that’s exactly what she was. “It was perfect…I feel like it was a way God was saying she’s going to be the light to bring you through the hard times. It gives me goosebumps that it worked out the way it did.”

While she works, Veronica doubles as the girl’s daycare, but she doesn’t mind. It is an opportunity to watch her daughters grow while she grows right alongside them.

