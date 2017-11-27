Country Singer Brad Paisley To Make Tour Stop In Bemidji

Country Singer/ Songwriter Brad Paisley will be coming to the Sanford Center in Bemidji next year. The concert will be apart of his “Weekend Warrior” World Tour and will also features Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsey Ell.

Paisley is a seasoned musician. He’s won numerous awards including 2 Grammys, 2 American Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards. The “Today” singer also just wrapped up a gig as host for the 2017 Country Music Awards. This was the 10th year in row he’s hosted the event with fellow country singer, Carrie Underwood.

The concert will be held at the Sanford Center on Saturday, April 28th. Tickets will go on sale at the Bob Lowth Ford Ticket pick-up windows this Friday at 10 in the morning.