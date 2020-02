Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

March 7 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Watch as Nashville becomes the heart of the country music industry. The genre grows in popularity during the Great Depression and World War II as America falls in love with singing cowboys, Texas Swing and the Grand Ole Opry’s Roy Acuff.