Country Music Fans React To Brad Paisley Concert Announcement

Country music singer Brad Paisley is making a stop in Bemidji this spring, and he’s bringing a few friends with him! He’ll be playing at the Sanford Center on April 28th, 2018.

“I think one of the exciting things is that it’s going to be on a Saturday night and we’ve had a lot of major concerts come, but they’ve often been in the middle of the week, sort of the pick-up on the way through. This one we’re at the front end of the tour scheduling,” said Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht at a press conference that was held earlier today.

Paisley will be joined on stage by Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsey Ell as a part of the Weekend Warrior tour. This concert has been in the works for more than three and a half months.

“We actually started last fall talking about wanting a major artist in the Bemidji market, and it was last September and October is when the conversation started. This last July we were in Nashville meeting with potential artists. We were going after three different artists and were hoping to get one of them,” said Sanford Center Executive Director Jeff Kossow.

Officials believe the center will be packed. Country fans across Bemidji are already talking about the concert.

“I’m super excited for him to come to town,” said Bemidji State University student Jana Mischke.

“I love Brad Paisley! I love the songs that he writes! The funny ones and the not-so-funny ones. I just like both of them. His style of [guitar] picking is phenomenal!” said BSU employee Lois Holleman.

“He has good songs. He’s been one of favorites for quite some time now,” says BSU student Alyssa Zeidler. Student Meghan Moehn added, “I’m excited to see Dustin Lynch too.”

This concert is expected to be the biggest production ever put on at The Sanford Center. Tickets go on sale this Friday at the Bob Lowth Ford Ticket pick-up windows. They start at $64.