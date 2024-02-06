Lakeland PBS

Council Approves Contract for New Brainerd City Administrator

Lakeland News — Feb. 6 2024

Nick Broyles

Brainerd City Council members approved a contract Monday night for their new city administrator.

The contract for Nick Broyles was unanimously approved, with his start date set for Feb. 26. Broyles was selected by the council last week as their top choice for the position.

Broyles most recently served as the public works director in Spearfish, South Dakota. He joined the Air Force 30 years ago and served in various roles throughout his military career, including Battalion Executive Officer and Senior Tactical Officer, eventually retiring as a Major.

Over the past two decades, Broyles has worked in public sector roles, including Operations Supervisor for NASA.

By — Lakeland News

