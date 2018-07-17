Lakeland PBS
Cost of Brainerd School Lunches Increase by a Nickel

Anthony Scott
Jul. 17 2018
When students in the Brainerd School District return to school in the fall they will notice a five cent increase to their lunches.

The motion to increase the cost of school lunches by two percent was approved at Monday’s school board meeting on July 16th.

The increase will now make elementary student lunches $2.75 and secondary student lunches $2.85. Both of these prices are still under the nationwide average for school lunch which is $2.92.

With over 300,000 paid meals a year, this two percent increase will result in over $17,000 being added to the annual school budget.

Breakfast and adult meals will remain the same price as well as the price for an extra milk.

