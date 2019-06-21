Lakeland PBS
Correction: Level 3 Predatory Offender Relocating To Wadena

Jun. 21 2019

A correction has been made for a level three predatory offender.

Chad Allan Mikiska, 34, will not be moving to the vicinity of 219th Avenue and 360th Street in rural Menahga. Instead he will be moving to the 100 block of Bryant Avenue Southeast in Wadena, according to a notification of release fact sheet from the Wadena Police Department.

Mikiska is described as a white male with a fair complexion. He has blue eyes and brown hair and is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 229 lbs.

Mikiska has a history of sexual contact with a known female teenager. For more information, the Wadena Ponce Department can be reached at 218-631-7700.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

