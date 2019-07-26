Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Corps Of Engineers To Fund Water, Sewer Project In Isle

Jul. 26 2019

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul district, signed a partnership agreement on July 22, 2019 with the city of Isle to renovate and expand the city’s water service and sanitary sewer service.

According to a release, the Isle Water Service and Sanitary Sewer Service improvement project is currently in the design phase and consists of constructing and updating both the water and wastewater systems.

The project encompasses updating the existing water wells and storage systems, installing a new well system, and extending the city’s water distribution system to increase the existing capacity and service area. The project will also extend sanitary sewer collection system into the areas not currently served by the city and will renovate the city’s pump stations.

The project has a total cost of approximately $6.32 million, of which $3 million will be federally funded by the Corps of Engineers. The project is covered under the Corps’ Environmental Infrastructure Assistance Program.

The St. Paul district’s environmental infrastructure programs assist rural communities with building, designing and/or restoring environmentally-friendly water supply and wastewater treatment systems.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

One Dead After Crash In Lake Of The Woods County

State Legislators Meet With Public In Town Hall Meeting In Menahga

National Loon Center Granted $4 Million In Funding From State Of Minnesota

Isle Man Arrested For Multiple Charges While Driving Semi-Truck

Latest Story

DNR Appoints Ebbenga As New Regional Director

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen announced today the appointment of Theresa Ebbenga to the northwest
Posted on Jul. 26 2019

Latest Stories

DNR Appoints Ebbenga As New Regional Director

Posted on Jul. 26 2019

Cancer Support Group Meets At Sanford Health In Bemidji

Posted on Jul. 26 2019

Grand Rapids Legion Baseball Falls To Lakeview In Sub-State 10 Tournament

Posted on Jul. 26 2019

Bemidji Dairy Queen Stores Donate To Sanford Health Foundation For "Miracle Treat Day"

Posted on Jul. 26 2019

Match Play Heats Up at the 95th Birchmont Golf Tournament

Posted on Jul. 26 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.