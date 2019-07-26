Corps Of Engineers To Fund Water, Sewer Project In Isle

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul district, signed a partnership agreement on July 22, 2019 with the city of Isle to renovate and expand the city’s water service and sanitary sewer service.

According to a release, the Isle Water Service and Sanitary Sewer Service improvement project is currently in the design phase and consists of constructing and updating both the water and wastewater systems.

The project encompasses updating the existing water wells and storage systems, installing a new well system, and extending the city’s water distribution system to increase the existing capacity and service area. The project will also extend sanitary sewer collection system into the areas not currently served by the city and will renovate the city’s pump stations.

The project has a total cost of approximately $6.32 million, of which $3 million will be federally funded by the Corps of Engineers. The project is covered under the Corps’ Environmental Infrastructure Assistance Program.

The St. Paul district’s environmental infrastructure programs assist rural communities with building, designing and/or restoring environmentally-friendly water supply and wastewater treatment systems.