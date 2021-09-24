Corps of Engineers Announces Temporary Closure at Gull Lake Boat Ramp
Starting on Sept. 27, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will temporarily close the boat launch at Gull Lake near Brainerd for reconstruction.
“The reconstruction work will ensure the continued safety of ramp users and their equipment at the Gull Lake Recreation Area,” Lead Natural Resources Specialist
Alternate ramps for the public include the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ north and east public water accesses on Gull Lake.
The ramp will be closed for about two weeks.
