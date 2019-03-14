Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Corps Announces Drawdowns Plans At Mississippi River Headwaters Reservoirs

Mar. 13 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, continues to lower water elevations within its six Mississippi River Headwaters reservoirs in anticipation of spring snow melt.

Late winter snow surveys show an extensive snow pack, with more than enough water content to fill volume created by the winter drawdowns. Property (docks, boat lifts, etc.) at or near the normal summer lake level should be moved to higher elevations to be safe from rising reservoir levels this spring.

The Corps is lowering the elevation of Gull Lake, located near Brainerd. The current elevation is 1,193.16 feet, which is 10 inches below the middle of the normal summer range. Changing conditions will determine the final drawdown elevation, which would be no lower than 1,192.75 feet.

Elevation at the Cross Lake, near Crosslake, is currently at 1,277.93 feet and, based on winter snow pack, the reservoir will be drawn down to near elevation 1,277.3 feet.

Big Sandy Lake, near McGregor, is currently at 1,214.4 feet and will be drawn down to elevation 1,214.31 feet (one more inch). At that point the lake will be 2 feet lower than the middle of the normal summer range and it at its lowest level allowed, per Congressional legislation.

The pool elevation at Pokegama Lake, near Grand Rapids, is approximately 1,271.5 feet. The pool will be lowered to 1,270.42 feet.

Drawdowns are complete at Leech Lake, near Federal Dam, and Lake Winnibigoshish, near Deer River.

The pool at Leech Lake is currently 1,294.2 feet, with the reservoir drawn down 0.5 feet below normal summer range.

The pool at Lake Winnibigoshish is currently 1,297.51 feet, with the reservoir drawn down 0.68 feet below summer range.

All elevations given using National Geodetic Vertical Datum of 1929.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

DNR Hosting Open House To Discuss Lake Winnibigoshish Fishery

Vehicles Prohibited From Leech Lake In Preparation Of Eelpout Festival

Northwoods Adventure: Traditions Continue At The Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Over 8,000 Attend Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

What do you think?

Latest Story

Simple Crash Results In Woman Being Arrested For Fleeing From Police

A simple fender bender in the Brainerd McDonald’s drive through on Monday, March 11th led to one women being arrested at gunpoint. 23-year-old
Posted on Mar. 13 2019

Latest Stories

Simple Crash Results In Woman Being Arrested For Fleeing From Police

Posted on Mar. 13 2019

Single Sort Recycling is Now in Effect in Beltrami County

Posted on Mar. 13 2019

Crow Wing County Distributes Over A Million Dollars From Timber And Land Sales

Posted on Mar. 13 2019

Local Organization Works To Increase Dementia Awareness In The Brainerd Lakes Area

Posted on Mar. 13 2019

A Battle-Tested Menahga Team Is Ready For The State Tournament

Posted on Mar. 13 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate