Coronavirus Relief Funding Available To Businesses And Nonprofits In Crow Wing County

The Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation is working with Crow Wing County to administrate business and nonprofit eligibility for federal grant funding.

Non-profits and small businesses in Crow Wing County, that were forced to close their doors last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, may be eligible for federal grant dollars.

$3 million of federal CARES Act Funding will go to non-profits and small businesses to cover expenses like payroll, mortgage payments, and utility bills. Grants of up to $10,000 are now available through the county’s CARES Act/Coronavirus Relief Funds Grant Program that will be dispersed to those who qualify.

Organizations and businesses (with 50 or less employees) have until September 18th to apply. Applications are available at growbrainerdlakes.org. For additional questions about eligibility, business owners can call the Brainerd Lakes Economic Development Corporation at 218-828-0096.

