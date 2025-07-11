Cornhole Fundraiser for Disaster Relief at Babe’s Burnout Car Show in Bemidji

The third annual Babe’s Burnout Car Show is set to return to Bemidji in the Sanford Center parking lot on Saturday, July 12th, and this year, they’re adding a new fundraiser in partnership with the United Way of Bemidji Area.

Along with spending the day with dozens of cars, live music, and food, there will also be a cornhole tournament that will raise money for the United Way’s Disaster Relief Fund, which is providing assistance to families and nonprofits affected by storm damage from the derecho on June 21st. There will be $1,000 in cash payouts to tournament winners, and 100% of all other proceeds will stay local to Bemidji and go towards the recovery fund.

Along with the proceeds from the cornhole tournament, which is being sponsored by Deerwood Bank, 50% of all event proceeds from the car show itself will also be donated to the Disaster Relief Fund in an effort to further support community recovery.

The cornhole tournament and other car show events will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Registration for the tournament is $50 per team and can be done by contacting the Sanford Center at [email protected] or via this form.