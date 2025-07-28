Coordinated Search Begins for Missing Brainerd Woman

On Monday, the Brainerd Police Department set up its home base in the search for Cory Degeest, a 61-year-old Brainerd woman who was reported missing on July 13th.

“At that time, the last known contact with her was June 25th,” said Brainerd Police Chief John Davis. “So initially there was a three-week window of time that she could have gone missing.”

Degeest was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker, but Davis says that the police department does not have complete confidence in what she was wearing on the day she went missing. The Brainerd Police Department is currently looking for Degeest in southeast Brainerd, primarily in undeveloped land parcels in that part of town.

“During our investigation, we were able to identify a period of time over a few days where she was seen walking on the road here in southeast Brainerd,” Davis said. “That has now led us to this ground search.”

Police say they haven’t ruled anything out in this investigation and are asking everyone in the Brainerd Lakes Area to be vigilant and to keep an eye out for Degeest.

“We haven’t ruled out any possibility of her having gone to other areas of Brainerd or the Brainerd Lakes Area,” Davis added.

The Brainerd Police Department is asking anyone that finds anything on their property that may look like it does not belong there, like Degeest’s blue windbreaker or another article of clothing, to contact the department immediately at 218-829-2805.