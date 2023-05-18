Controlled Burn Taking Place Near Walker in Chippewa National Forest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

People near Walker may see heavy smoke in the area this week because of a controlled burn in the Chippewa National Forest.

The burn is located about six miles south-southeast of Walker, east of Highway 371 and north of Woodtick Trail. 153 acres will be burned to help reduce the potential for wildfires by reducing hazardous fuel loads. Columns of smoke may be visible from a long distance, and smoke may cross over roads adjacent to the burn area.

If smoke is encountered on the roadways, drivers should slow down and turn on their vehicle lights. The operation is dependent on weather conditions and could be delayed if conditions warrant it.

