Containment Efforts Continue for Flanders Fire Near Crosslake

Multiple local area fire departments, the Minnesota DNR, and many other organizations responded to a large wildfire that started near Crosslake this weekend.

According to the Minnesota Incident Command System, as of Monday evening, the Flanders fire in Crow Wing County is currently estimated at 1,666 acres and is 60% contained. More than 100 firefighters, as well as fire crews from Canada, have worked to contain the wildfire, which started near Flanders Lake in Mission Township.

Xzayver Curry contributed to this story.