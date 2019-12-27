Consumers Take Advantage of Post-Holiday Shopping

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The hectic holiday shopping doesn’t end when Christmas does, and stores are still swarming with shoppers even after Santa’s visit. The National Retail Foundation says 68 percent of holiday consumers will continue their shopping the week after Christmas.

Shoppers are using gift cards or taking advantage of post-holiday sales. Erin Johnson, Salon Manager at JCPenney in Bemidji, says most shoppers who come after the holidays will most likely return or exchange items. To make the exchange process easy, Johnson says shoppers should return or exchange items in their designated departments.

“In our store in JCPenney, we have specialty businesses: salon, Sephora, and jewelry. And a lot of times, people need to exchange those kind of things, and to exchange those to make it simpler and easier on customers and associates to do those in that department,” Johnson said.

Shoppers should check a store’s return policy before exchanging or returning items.

