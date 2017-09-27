Construction Worker Airlifted From Gene Dillon School Site

A construction worker who was working on the new Gene Dillon Elementary School was injured Wednesday after falling from a beam.

Kraus Anderson Director of Operations, Bob Fitzgerald told Lakeland News that there was an accident that occurred Wednesday morning at the construction site, and that the subcontractor that was injured was sent to an area hospital.

Witnesses to the accident say an ironworker had fallen off a beam “a few” feet in the air, and was airlifted to a hospital.

The name of the subcontractor and condition is unknown at this time.

As of noon Wednesday work on the Gene Dillon School has resumed.