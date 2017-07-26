DONATE

Construction Update In Crow Wing County

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 26 2017
The Crow Wing County Highway Department has entered into a contract for milling, bituminous surfacing, ADA improvements and signal system revisions on County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 48 from TH 210 in Baxter to Minnesota Drive in Brainerd.

CSAH 48 from Foley Road to TH 210 in Baxter is scheduled to close on July 31. The detour route will utilize TH 210, Knollwood Drive and Foley Road. Mainline milling and paving operations are scheduled for the week of August 14.

Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car. You can expect delays and use caution while traveling through the construction zone. Mainline construction operations are expected to be completed by Sept. 1.

For more information on the construction visit http://www.crowwing.us/index.aspx?nid=149.

 

