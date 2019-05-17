Construction To Begin On Highway 71 From Blackduck To Koochiching County

Construction is scheduled to begin on Highway 71 from Blackduck to the Koochiching County line on Monday, May 20.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the work will take place until approximately mid-July. Traffic will be detoured onto Highway 72 and Highway 1.

During the construction, crews will complete grading and resurfacing. They will also construct turn lanes, bypass lanes, replace sidewalks, replace culverts, and make improvements to pedestrian ramps and accessibility. Motorists should expect delays.

According to a release, the project will benefit the highway with better safety, a longer lasting road, improved pedestrian accessibility, and drainage.