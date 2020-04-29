Construction Team Back at Brainerd High Project After Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Last Wednesday, a confirmed coronavirus case involving a member of the construction team working on Brainerd High School caused a complete shutdown of the worksite.

Today was the first day back for workers after having been stopped for five days while overseers of the project and Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent Laine Larson took precautions to ensure the safety of all involved. These precautions followed what the Minnesota Department of Health suggested, which included sanitizing the entire work area.

Schools in the district, including Brainerd High School, are not in session, and students have been distance learning since the start of the stay-at-home order.

