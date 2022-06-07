Lakeland PBS

Construction Project Through Browerville on Highway 71 About to Begin

Lakeland News — Jun. 6 2022

Highway 71 construction with detour in blue (click/tap to enlarge)

A $1.4 million project to reduce overall maintenance costs and improve drainage on Highway 71 through Browerville is set to begin soon.

Motorists who travel on Highway 71 through Todd County will encounter a detour from north of Clarissa to south of Browerville as bridge work begins the week of June 13th. Highway 71 will close to through traffic and detour along Todd County Road 11 north of Clarissa to Todd County Road 14/West Miltona Road back to Highway 71 south of Browerville.

The road will be open to those who live, work, or are visiting areas within the detoured area between County Roads 11 and 14, but for the safety of Browerville residents, through traffic must use the detour and refrain from use of city streets.

Highway 71 will be accessible on the north end of town during Browerville Heritage Days on the weekend of June 24-26. Highway 71 is slated to reopen by late August.

By — Lakeland News

