Construction Planned For Highway 371 Between Backus And Hackensack

The Minnesota Department of Transportation held an open house this evening to inform the public about a major construction project coming up for Highway 371.

The construction will take place between Backus and Hackensack starting on September 4th and will require a detour in order to make improvements to the highway and replace underground pipes. It will be closed between Highway 87/Washburne Avenue and County Rd. 40 and is slated to be completed by October 31.

“The official detour is 30 miles long. That adds 23 miles to the trip so if you’re traveling between those two points you’re going to want to add some extra time to your travel time and if you’re heading to a business or if you’re heading to a residence anywhere within that closed area, you will be able to get there just your route is going to have to change,” explained J.P. Gillach, Public Affairs Coordinator for MnDOT District 3.

