Construction Planned For CSAH 23

Construction is scheduled for the center line culvert installations and bituminous surfacing on County State Aid Highway 23 from the South Crow Wing County line to State Highway 18.

The installation will begin the week of July 17 starting at the south and CSAH 23 and heading north. The Culvert replacement operations are expected to take 7 days to be completed.

If possible, the contractor will attempt to keep one lane of traffic open during the culvert replacement. But plan alternate routes to avoid long delays.

Paving Operations are scheduled for the week of August 4 through the week of August 14.