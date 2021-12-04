Lakeland PBS

Construction on Pine River Rock Dam Project Underway

Nick UrsiniDec. 3 2021

Construction on the Pine River Rock Dam has begun. It’s part of a project that will not only replace the aging dam, but also help improve the flow of two different bodies of water.

This project followed MnDOT’s bridge construction project, which opened in early September.

Bryan Drown, Project Engineer, says the dam is on schedule to be complete in June of 2022.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Construction on New Super One Foods in Crosby on Schedule

Reconstruction Plans for Crow Wing County Road 115 Enter Next Phase

Little Falls Man Dies After Being Trapped Under Backhoe

Enbridge Finishes Line 3 Pipeline Amid Pushback

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.