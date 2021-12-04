Construction on Pine River Rock Dam Project Underway
Construction on the Pine River Rock Dam has begun. It’s part of a project that will not only replace the aging dam, but also help improve the flow of two different bodies of water.
This project followed MnDOT’s bridge construction project, which opened in early September.
Bryan Drown, Project Engineer, says the dam is on schedule to be complete in June of 2022.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.