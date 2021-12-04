Construction on Pine River Rock Dam Project Underway

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Construction on the Pine River Rock Dam has begun. It’s part of a project that will not only replace the aging dam, but also help improve the flow of two different bodies of water.

This project followed MnDOT’s bridge construction project, which opened in early September.

Bryan Drown, Project Engineer, says the dam is on schedule to be complete in June of 2022.

