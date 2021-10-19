Construction on New Super One Foods in Crosby on Schedule

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Construction on the new Super One Foods store in Crosby is on schedule.

A progress celebration for the project was held Monday morning. It was announced back in June that the new replacement store would be built less than a mile east of the current Super One location. The new store will be over 38,000 square feet and adjacent to the connected liquor store.

There will be more than just groceries at the new store. Cuyuna Regional Medical Center is expanding its services as well with a walk-in clinic that will be attached to the left side of the store.

According to Miner’s Inc. Vice President Patrick Miner, the project is still on schedule to open in the spring of 2022.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today