Lakeland PBS

Construction on New Super One Foods in Crosby on Schedule

Lakeland News — Oct. 18 2021

Construction on the new Super One Foods store in Crosby is on schedule.

A progress celebration for the project was held Monday morning. It was announced back in June that the new replacement store would be built less than a mile east of the current Super One location. The new store will be over 38,000 square feet and adjacent to the connected liquor store.

There will be more than just groceries at the new store. Cuyuna Regional Medical Center is expanding its services as well with a walk-in clinic that will be attached to the left side of the store.

According to Miner’s Inc. Vice President Patrick Miner, the project is still on schedule to open in the spring of 2022.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Reconstruction Plans for Crow Wing County Road 115 Enter Next Phase

Little Falls Man Dies After Being Trapped Under Backhoe

In Business: Red Raven in Crosby Offers More Than Just Bikes

Enbridge Finishes Line 3 Pipeline Amid Pushback

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.