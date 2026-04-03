Construction on County Road 170 in Baxter To Begin Monday, Apr. 6

Construction on County Road 170 in Baxter will begin on Monday, Apr. 6.

Crow Wing County has announced construction on CR 170, also known as Mapleton Road, will take place from the Cass County line to 500 feet east of Mountain Ash Drive in Baxter. Stump removal is set to begin next week, and the road is expected to stay open until Monday, Apr. 27, when the pavement will be removed and a detour is in place. The project is expected to last through the end of July.

Motorists are asked to exercise caution when traveling through the construction area. More information on the project can be found on the Crow Wing County website.